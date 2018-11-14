Have I already bought my last ever combustion engined car?

By Jeffrey the Barak.

I have been writing about electric cars and electric scooters in the-vu for eighteen years. Most of my articles have been purged via my role as sole editor, because they were so laughably out of date. Gone are the days when I would have to search for anything electric in a dusty basement corner of the L.A. Auto-Show. Gone are the days where I was introduced to Elon Musk as he displayed his first roadster in a side booth just inside the main hall entrance. Now electric cars have the spotlight at any auto-show in the world.

Now that lead-acid and other early batteries have gone the way of the dinosaur and now that electric cars can take you a couple of hundred miles on a charge, there is really no reason for me to resist parking one alongside my handy and trusty electric scooter when the time comes to let my 2017 CR-V go to a new home.

Late 2018 is a great time to be proclaiming this, as the longer range cars make their way from waiting lists, to peoples’ garages.

Plus, I live in a sunny place, so I can look into getting solar power, a charger station, and an electric car all at the same time. Even those not lucky enough to live in Hawai’i can get plenty of sun to make this arrangement work.

Will the often controversial but universally admired Tesla still dominate in three years when my car changing time arrives? Will the Japanese giants catch up to Korea now that the current new reviews of the Hyundai Kona EV have impressed all journalists who tried one?

And then how will the promised VW line up compare in the marketplace of 2022?

It all remains to be seen, but all news seems to be good so far. I would be very surprised if I chose another car with an engine, even a hybrid. There just is no need for one anymore. This is 2018, but just wait for 2022 to see what three or four more years can do to this important decision. I would not want to invest in a filling station right now.