Unimportant Subject Matter?

By Jeffrey the Barak.

All writing is important, as are all subjects. One magazine or blog cannot solve the problems of the world.

This is why the-vu expounds on subjects as diverse as drums, cars, scooters, abandoned highways and many other topics of specialized interest.

Obviously, while we do this, there are criminals in charge of nations, murders, rapes, wars, political and religious radicalization, and many other diabolical injustices towards people, animals and our planet. Simultaneously there are beautiful breakthroughs in science, and hope for a good and just future. But we have to rely on proper newspapers and media channels to write or broadcast about these things.

So each silly piece about silly and obscure things that we feature on the-vu is important to someone, somewhere, even if it is only the writer!