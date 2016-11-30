Trimming the-vu

By Jeffrey the Barak

Not too long ago I deleted many of our older articles, for various reasons. Today I have trimmed the site down again and begun the process of removing some defunct material, including many pieces on the subject of computing, as those articles in particular become outdated very soon after publication. There were also some health articles that held advice, since discovered to be not so healthy, so those have also been swept away.

This task is still in process, as is the long job of adding featured images to the very old articles, where there none before. Some articles have lost their photos. Either they were old defunct external links, or they just fell off our server during the many updates since 2000. If you were the author and you notice a bad photo link, please email me at thebarak@the-vu.com

Thanks to everyone who has bookmarked the-vu for sixteen years.