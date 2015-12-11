Sweetened Condensed Milk, Goodbye Old Friend

By Jeffrey the Barak

For the last thirty years or so, I have been slightly unwell. A constant pressure, bloating, inflammation. The ever present acid inside. I have taken pills and put up with it, and even become used to it except when it really flared up.

I gave up wheat ten years ago and it seemed to help a lot, but it was still there. I never really tried controlled and complete elimination of certain food groups to uncover the true cause.

But then another situation started to appear, obesity. I listened to President Clinton talking about his weight loss, and he mentioned Mark Hyman MD. I bought the book, The 10-Day Detox Solution, and gave it a try.

I no longer consume the following:

milk, dairy, or anything containing it

sugar, alternate sweeteners or anything containing them,

grains, including rice

starchy vegetables including potatoes etc.

beans such as pinto, black etc.

So what is left?

Unlimited leafy vegetables, nuts, chicken, fish, berries, almond milk, olive oil, coconut oil and a few other things, which are all I need to have great breakfast, lunch and dinner. I can cook, sauté, grill, roast, bake and chop my way to delicious plates of food, and I can blend a great shake in the morning.

I have lost a lot of weight, and that is wonderful, but it pales in comparison to how much better I feel. The constant bloating, pressure, acid, nausea and inflammation of the last thirty years has finally subsided. It is not until it stops that one realizes how bad it really was. My energy level has risen and, probably due to being sugar-free, I am no longer fainting with hunger before each meal, like a starving food-junkie.

My ten days were up over a month ago, so I am supposed to have gradually reintroduced some of the eliminated food groups, but I feel so good that I am just going to stay on the ten day program indefinitely. However, I have brought back black coffee and espresso in moderation.

My favorite desert in the whole world was sweetened condensed milk, straight from the can. I only had it on rare occasions, but it now represents in their purest form the two main culprits, milk and sugar. I will probably never taste this elixir again.

And I used to drink cappuccino all day. No more. But just feeling better, more than makes up for that.