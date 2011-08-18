KickPed versus Xootr, a scooter review

The KickPed is a custom Know-Ped, manufactured in the same factory in California, Patmont Motor Werks, but made to a lean and mean customized set of specifications, exclusively for one retail store, NYCeWheels in New York City. In some ways it is less of a scooter than the Know-Ped but the customizers, the people at NYCeWheels, think that what has been taken away from it, improve it.
The four differences between a Know-Ped and a KickPed are:
- The deck is shaved down to a narrow width, making it easier to scoot without having to trace a wide arc around the side of the board, or steer in a wavy line to get the board out of the way of the pushing foot.
- The entire front brake assembly has been omitted, leaving only the rear fender “spoon brake”.
- The simplified folding handlebars come in a choice of two fixed heights, 36 inches and 42 inches, the longer of which allows riders taller than about five feet ten inches to ride comfortably upright without having to hunch over the bars and subject their palms to the forces of the road.
- Instead of the choice of several exceptionally attractive powder-coated colors of the original Know-Ped, the KickPed’s frame comes in clear lacquer coat only, so you can see the steel and the welds.
Now despite these changes representing things that have been taken away, the KickPed costs (at time of writing) $229 plus $34 shipping, a total of $263, whereas a new Know-Ped in any of the four colors can be had for about a hundred dollars less including free shipping if you know how to do a good web-search. But you won’t be spending an extra wad of small bills for nothing. The sellers are very clever people when it comes to knowing what works in an urban scooter, and of course they ride in New York City, meaning we should take note of what they advise.
The deck is narrow because the original deck was designed for a pair of side by side feet. The original wide Know-Ped deck is from the motorized Go-Ped, and therefore it makes scooting inefficient because to get the ankle of your propelling foot around the footboard. or to swerve the vehicle around your propelling foot, you really have to bend your supporting leg too much, and that is the most tiring physical action in a kick. I’m sure you have noticed that if you scoot a while and don’t switch feet, it is the supporting leg up on the deck that gets tired, not the one you were scooting with.
The original wide Know-Ped deck is beautiful, especially with the bright powder-coated frame protruding at each end, but it’s extra width very much reduces the efficiency of the ride in terms of simple physics. Also the KickPed uses marine plywood, less likely to delaminate if you accidentally get it wet.
The front brake is gone from the KickPed because it was the one thing that frequently needed adjustment on the Know-Ped, and it was too aggressive when those metal calipers grabbed the grooved tire-walls, Remember, the Know-Ped is a Go-Ped without the engine, and it’s brakes can stop you from a high speed with a heavy load. The rear brake that spoons around the top of that fat back tire is simply good enough on it’s own, for a human-powered scooter and much less likely to lead to a sudden unintended dismount (accident). NYCeWheels are so frustrated with front brake maintenance that they warn you not to add one to a KickPed or it will void the warranty.
The handlebars come in a choice of two non-adjustable heights, and in the case of the custom taller bar option, it allows taller riders to stand upright and watch where they are going, which is less uncomfortable than bending forward to face the road like a road racer, and then bending your neck back so you can see the road ahead through your eyebrows. Remember, an urban kick scooter is not for breaking speed records at the velodrome, it’s from getting to A to B efficiently, comfortably and safely. But don’t make the mistake of choosing the tall model if you are shorter than 5″ 11″. Your hands should be lower than your elbows for good stance.
And the clear lacquer coat looks okay also. Very industrial and strong looking.
Since I currently own one of each, I will compare the KickPed to the Xootr Mg. (I had a Know-Ped once but it was stolen before I had a chance to ride it much)
Rolling resistance on smooth concrete, hardwood, vinyl.
If you are able to ride your scooter on a smooth surface, then the Xootr will live up to it’s reputation as the smoothest, most energy-efficient, fastest, easiest scooter in the world. It is second to none. On a perfectly smooth level surface, one kick will take a Xootr an unbelievably long way, whereas a KickPed may require an extra kick or two to make it quite as far. But the difference is not as great as other reviewers have written. It’s practically negligible based on my own comparison, switching back and forth from one scooter to the other. However…..
Rolling resistance in the real world.
In my normal scootering environment, there are uneven, un-repaired sidewalks, with large gaps and ridges caused by tree roots, lack of maintenance and general disrepair. The roadways, where the cars go, are often almost as bad, and the alleys are extremely degraded and have no hope of being repaired any time soon due to city finances.
In this environment, the slightly superior rolling resistance of the Xootr is completely lost to energy-robbing vibration and necessary slowing and stoppages, and the rubber-tired KickPed rolls just as far, even further when surfaces get really bad. I am assuming that most people who use a scooter for errands and commuting, as opposed to taking it to a specific place for a pre-planned pleasure ride, will find the same rough surfaces to some degree. The KickPed can often be ridden when the Xootr needs to be walked.
Deck height.
The KickPed’s deck is half an inch higher (3.5 inches) off the ground than the deck of the Xootr Mg (3 inches). If you ride all day, this makes a difference to how tired your supporting leg gets, as you have to flex that standing leg to put your other foot down to scoot. But it’s only half an inch and most riders will never notice, nor will they ride for hours at a time. Some of the large European-style kick bikes have very high decks that really cause this fatigue, but the KickPed deck is low enough, narrow enough and the grip tape will keep you secure.
Ground clearance and wheelbase.
The Xootr Mg has 1.5 inches ground clearance and the KickPed has 1.75 inches. Of course it’s impossible to have both a low deck and high ground clearance, but the extra quarter inch under the KickPed will come in handy on the streets. Also, the bottom of the KickPed is a steel tube. The Xootr’s magnesium rail can behave like a brake pad on concrete and unexpectedly stop you dead if the front wheel drops down onto lower pavement. The KickPed’s wheelbase is about an inch shorter, measured from axle to axle but it does not seem to negatively affect anything.
Tires, grip dry and wet.
Well this is the big one. If the pavement is wet or even slightly damp, the Xootr can skid and cause an accident. No such issue with the rubber tire of the KickPed. In dry conditions, the polyurethane tires on the Xootr will not let you down, but dampness is all it takes to ruin your day. Polyurethane and water add up to falling down painfully.
Noise.
Not all Xootrs are as noisy as the Mg, but the Mg with a rear fender brake makes one heck of a racket. Constant loud noise comes from the rear brake rattling and also from the area of the “Ergo” quick-release push button ball pin at the front. The loud clatter that the Xootr Mg makes on the street is well beyond reasonable.
Other Xootrs, like the old ones with the wooden decks, no rear brake and no Ergo pin are quieter but not as quiet as the KickPed. Even in a smooth concrete garage, the Xootr creates this other sound, hard to describe, but most likely from the polyurethane rolling on the concrete. Not a bad noise by any means, but in a comparison test with a super-quiet KickPed, it’s definitely there.
The KickPed will rattle a little bit if you deliberately pull and push on the folding handlebar, but for the most part it softly and quietly rolls along without disturbing the wildlife. Be ready to have to warn pedestrians that you are behind them and approaching because they will probably not hear you coming.
Vibration
Riding the Xootr on a rough surface is exhausting. Your teeth rattle and your vision can even blur. This makes it extra hard to avoid a mishap and it’s no fun. The ride on the KickPed is many times smoother. Let’s not get carried away though, the KickPed’s tires are solid rubber and there is no suspension, so it’s hardly ice skating, but compared to the Xootr, the KickPed’s ride does not suffer from undue vibration.
Portability
My KickPed Tall model has a nylon strap that hooks around the rear fender. Once folded the scooter is small and easy to carry and can be stowed in any car’s trunk etc. The scooter can also be slung over one shoulder and carried hands-free
The folded Mg weighs a tiny bit less, (hardly noticeable) and is easy to carry in one hand.
The folded Xootr Mg can be stood on one end if the handlebar is adjusted to the right height. This allows it to be stored with a small footprint. The folded KickPed cannot stand up on it’s own.
Ease of folding
Both are easy to fold, but the KickPed is much easier. You just slide the tube that sleeves around the handlebar hinge, fold or unfold and allow the sleeve to spring back down . With the Xootr, the pin is depressed, removed and replaced after the fold, and the handlebars adjusted. It can be hard to line up the pin with the hole if you are holding the Xootr in one hand. But it is not difficult, just less simple than the KickPed, which can be deployed and ridden within one or two seconds of being carried folded up!
Durability
Both are super durable. Eventually after hundreds of miles, the brakes, tires, bearings etc. may need replacing or at least servicing, but the KickPed is designed to be maintenance-free for life and only very heavy use will require service of any kind. In fact the omission of the Know-Ped front brake is the main improvement here as that was something that required adjustment from time to time.
Safety
I really think highly of my Xootr but I have to be honest, it is potentially dangerous. Almost every ride includes a scary moment or two where I almost fall or crash or I come to a sudden unexpected stop due to a twig or pebble or bump in the sidewalk. It can also skid sideways on damp pavement and it really is a constant worry that spoils the enjoyment of the ride. Furthermore even on a smooth surface, high speed cornering on the Xootr’s skinny polyurethane tires does not inspire confidence, but they will keep you onboard if it’s dry.
In each of these situations, the KickPed just plows through without a moment’s hesitation, without a wobble, and without causing a scare. Any extra input effort required to cover the same distance is well worth it for the peaceful bliss of a smooth and uneventful ride. And on a speedy downhill in a parking garage, the KickPed feels very stable in banked turns. Not so the Xootr.
It should be noted here that I generally ride scooters with care from point A to point B, and never attempt tricks besides the occasional cautious downhill speed run.
Conclusion
The KickPed wins on safety and on quietness, so these factors alone make it a clear winner for me. Having fallen off my Xootr at low speed due to practically invisible cracks, uneven slabs and debris such as twigs, I am always worried about what might happen on my next Xootr ride. At 54 I cannot recover from an accident like a twenty year old would, and accident avoidance is very high on my list of criteria. And the considerable noise generated by the rattling Xootr only has one advantage, it signals pedestrians ahead to step aside, otherwise the rattling negates all of the brilliant design that went into one of the most widely acclaimed scooters ever made. The KickPed is quiet and rolls right over most objects that would upset the Xootr.
The original Know-Ped
So what if you own a shiny new Know-Ped and you wish you had found a KickPed first? Simply find a woodworker and shave down the sides of the plywood deck, and then consider removing the entire front brake assembly from caliper to handle, and then you basically have a KickPed in a fabulous frame color, but with the stock 36 inch handlebars. If you are five foot ten or below, you’ll be just fine, and the vehicle’s efficiency will get a big kick.
Jeffrey the Barak has owned many types of human-powered and electric scooters. These are the two smallest he has owned, and two of his favorites also. Search for scooter to see other reviews on the-vu.com
Hey thanks for the review! Very in depth and a great read. -Peter from NYCeWheels
Very impressive review. Which one do you recommend?
KickPed.
I bust out laughing when I read this review, becuase it took my mind back to when I almost bought it running into a fruit stand. I’m gonna go down to Nyce wheels and check out the KickPed.
Oh, excuseme, I own a Xootr Cruz, the one with the wooden deck. In the park or a walkway, nice. on the street/sidewalks of NYC it can be very tricky.
At least a fruit stand can provide a soft landing, and it would be very entertaining to see such a fruity and colorful crash.
Are there other scooter brands, models that you would consider for Seattle city/rain conditions? I almost bit it good with the Xootr, and am seeking the safest portable scooter for rainy conditions. Thanks in advance for any advice here.
Regards, Bruce
Bruce,
There are a couple, but I have not tried them. Look at the Micro Black and Micro White which cost about $200 and the Razor A5 which is only $100. These all fold but again, I have not even seen one so I do not know.
Jeffrey
I was torn between getting a Xootr Roma and the KickPed, to use here in Buenos Aires. Thank you for such a complete review, now I know I will get the KickPed!
i am a highly fast and highly aggressive rider that NEVER rides on sidewalks. almost never.
i only ‘tried’ out the kickped at nyce wheels. it is as you say.
the only distinction i would make is that the top speed of the xootr is at least 20% higher for an aggressive rider on smooth road.
i would really like to see xootr come out with a scooter that has wheels with 25% wider surface….or just i would like to see better wheels that absorb more vibration. and i would like to see a better fender, and i would like the pin not to make noise while rattling.
if i’m going on a daily commute that is 3 miles in one direction over smooth roads ( to central park up from houston on 6th avenue). i can get there 14-16 minutes door to door. from what i could tell, the kickped will take you 20 minutes. and that is kicking hard and fast.
and most importantly for aggresive riders, if you are kicking hard ( 12 miles an hour or more ) , you will NEED a front brake to compliment the back break sometimes. yes, sometimes one brake is not enough for sudden stops, and you NEED TWO brakes. but this is only if you are kicking 12+ mph. most normal riders kick from 7-12 mph. but trust me, if you are strong and willing, you can do even 16mph on this. and that is much faster than you realize. people are completely unaware of their true speed because of cars and misquoted stats on bicycles.
16mph is much faster than the winning marathon runners’.
so yea ,you are going to neeed serious breaking power regularly if you are going that speed.
that said. if you want to go super fast ALL the time. especially if you have more than 3 miles to go, you probably need a bike.
however if you are more laid back, don’t want speed, and don’t need a front break. kickped is probably better all around. i would say it’s a shame they don’t sell it with optional brake.
I went down to NYCEwheels with my stepson. I tried out the Kickped w/ the tall handles and it seems just as fast as the Xootr on regular streets. According to the other reviewers the xootr would burn the Kickped.on skateways and bike paths. I have to agree. NOTHING beats the Xootr in a place like Borough Hall, Brooklyn.
Thanks for your help. I’m 56 and agree with you; safety is important. I fell iceskating last year and it took me weeks to recover! I’m about 5’7″ -5’8″ Do you think I should get the 36 or 42″ ? Thanks again. I’ll be getting the KickPed for sure
Karen,
I am also 5’7″ and I could ride either one, but I enjoy the higher bar height of the 42″ bars, because I like to go much slower than full-speed and look around and ahead without all the bending and twisting that a more prone stance forces you to do. You could probably try out 36″ bars at a local toy or bike store because some kid’s scooters go to 36″, but I’m confident the extra 6″ of the 42″ will serve your comfort as much as it serves mine..
Jeffrey.
Hi Jeffrey – Bruce asked earlier about scooters for rainy conditions. I just ordered a KickPed (because of your excellent comparison) and we’ll soon be in rainy season here in Northern California. I was under the impression that the KickPed would be okay in the rain. Would you disagree?
These things aren’t cheap. . . I’d hate to mess one up. But it would be very useful to be able to ride short distances in the rain. Thanks again for this fantastic article!
James,
It has not rained here for a long time, and when it does I’ll hopefully not be out riding, but I’ve deliberately transversed some wet driveways etc. and been able to weave and corner with wet tires. On the Xootr I’d have experienced an immediate unnerving sideways slide. I don’t think water would harm the bearings at all so you’ll most likely have no issue on a KickPed in the rain, unless you have an open bowl of baking soda to transport.
Jeffrey
Hi Jeffrey,
My wife want a scooter. She is 62, 5’2”and 170lbs. I worry about her on such a device but your review seems to indicate that the Kickped might be the safest? Do you agree? Also for her height of 5’2″ would the 36″ bar be correct?
Such a good review! Thank you so much!! Living in Australia, I just couldn’t find any Kick-Ped and to have it shipped here would costs me 350$ … for shipping only !!
So I was feeling a bit sad to get the know-ped, as the kick-ped deck is really good looking, so now, I will proudly get my know-ped from the shop and be even happier than if I was getting the kickped!
Best of luck!
It is easy to shave the deck and remove the front brake, but lengthening the handlebar would be difficult!
Sorry for the late response. At 5’2″ either bar height is usable, but I would guess the lower 36″ bar would be better in her case. This means she has the choice of a KickPed or the original Know-Ped.
Hi Jeffrey,
Great review of the two scooters without being biased. There are a lot of folks who are getting into scooters lately, including myself, who need to evaluate what type of riding conditions they will be facing on a daily basis
I absolutely love the concept and design of the xootr. I appreciate the simplicity of the kickped with the rubber tires also….BUT. there is another player in the game worth noting and that is the razor A5 which, I ride.
The only thing I dislike about it is the step down height….its got great ground clearance but can put strain on your inside knee tendons. For your viewers, I suggest looking at this scooter as well…I believe the tires are better than both scooters reviewed.
@ Chris H. Thank you very much. I was wondering how the tires were on the A5. I see them around from time to time and you really cannot tell just from looking whether they are safer rubber or more slippery polyurethane. JtB.
Heh, oh for sure they’re VERY durable sure-footed, textured tires.
They seem to wear very little and I have been riding on sidewalks, brick, and blacktop streets with no problems of slippage. Now, they may not be as wide as the kickped but, they roll further per ” kick”.
The A5 is definitely durable as I have been very rough and aggressive when riding but all it asks is that I tighten the little hex screw that reduces the slack when folding.
I still want a Xootr tho! lol
The Razor A5 has polyurethane “tires” like the Xootr, so it’s no grippier on wet surfaces. The Micro Black also has those kind of tires, but are of a softer compound…still not soft enough to provide good traction in the rain, but a less harsh ride than the Xootr and Razor A5. Slower too.
About the Knowped and handlebar height, there are several solutions Goped riders use (the Knowped is pretty much the same as the Goped).
-a BMX handle bar with a “high rise” (double check that it’ll fit)
-a special “race pole” (but with that you wouldn’t be able to fold the Knowped).
-a “new stock 24.75″ ‘riser’ which comes predrilled for the top clamp…if that will provide the height you want….”
Basically, the Goped riders have dealt with this before. Mind you, the Knowped’s deck is just plain wood and will not survive being used in the rain, a marine plywood deck would do it.
Such a good afternoon reading your scooter reviews Jeffrey, thank you for taking the time. Taking the right decision buying online is not always easy. I great to find people like you. I’m definitely interested in the 42″ KickPed (or modifying a Know-Ped) so I have a couple questions. I understand that removing the brake from the Know-Ped is not complicated and that (maybe with some help) either to shave the deck to make it narrower but what you think about adjusting the handlebar? I mean, I have a friend that does welding… you think I can add that 6 inches somehow or you think may not be safe?
And I would like to know what’s your opinion about the Micro Black.
Thank you again.
@ Carlos
Probably not worth the trouble. Better to buy the KickPed and sell the Know-Ped than to try welding on a higher bar etc. But removing the brake is probably very easy and quick for anyone to do. And as for deck shaving, if you have the right tool it should be easy enough, otherwise leave it. Of course if you do not have a Know-Ped, you should obviously choose the KickPed which is ready out-of-the-box.
Chris H, I’ve been looking at the Razor A5 myself, I down to that or the Kickped after reading this review. I’m leaning towards the A5 but I’m wondering about the deck width and the handlebar height. The deck seems a good bit thinner on the A5, I think 4.5in vs 5.5in on the Kickped and is also shorter. Do you find any trouble switching feet or fitting both feet on? Also I think the handlebar is only 36.5in on the A5 but Jeff is recommending people over 5’7″ get the 42in kickped. I’m 5’11”, do you think I’d have any trouble with the A5 handlebar height or have to hunch? How high is the deck height? I saw one amazon review that said 2 12/32″ which is lower than the Xootr and Kickped. Thanks!
I bought a Xootr 3 months ago for commuting a couple of miles to work. After my first fall a couple of months ago I have been very careful with my riding, walking over anything suspicious. Friday 13th, I had another fall. I am now awaiting surgery to repair a transverse fracture of my right patella. The Xootr is poorly designed, extremely twitchy and lethal if you go through any water. If the scooter had some kind of suspension and a larger softer tire I think it wouldn’t be a bad design. As it is now I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone because it will just be a matter of time before you go down! One bad fall can change the rest of your life!
@ Valerie
So sorry to hear of your painful accident. I hope that you will scoot again, once recovered, but on a different scooter and with the memory of your painful experience to keep you safe.
Well, this post has legs! I just recently became interested in the KickPed when someone tweeted that while his KickPed was undergoing a repair he’d have to go back to the Xootr, with a frowny-face 🙁
I thought the KickPed was a toy! But this rider prefers his to the “mighty” Xootr!? I am into the larger “kickbikes,” more properly known as footbikes, but am susceptible to any scooter, and am starting to fixate on the KickPed.
If I may post a link, here’s my relevant blog-entry (which includes a link to this post): http://wp.me/prqgg-RN
I do have a question. Another reviewer wrote that “the only thing holding the KickPed closed is a nylon strap, and a few times it’s come loose to drop the deck like an axe, sometimes near people.”
What’s that about?
@Pete
The KickPed strap is secure enough, but as with any folded scooter you have to pay some attention to carrying it safely through a crowd. This is not a defect, just common caution. Regarding your blog entry, A KickPed is much larger than a backpack, so would always be carried on its own, but you could look for a specialty bag that is long enough, if you have to hide it for some reason.
Thanks for your reply. I continued researching and found, as you say, that the strap holds the scooter together when folded. The other writer made it sound as if it held the scoot together when OPEN!
I’m not even interested in folding it.
And I see it’s larger than a Razor. It looks better and better…
Handlebar doubts. The handlebar now looks like it’s welded on. The solutions I’d read about some years ago suggested there was a clamp involved. I don’t know if the top of the steering tube could be cut off and a stem and handlebars fitted to it.
Now I wish I could edit my old post. 🙁
@Will
Yes the handlebar is welded on. But clamping heavy bars to a lightweight folding scooter would not be such a clever thing to do.The original bars function perfectly. The only issue is they are a bit low for taller riders. Not so with the KickPed tall model.
Jeffrey-
Thanks so much for your detailed review of the KickPed and Xootr. I tried a Xootr at a small dealer here in Berkeley and it was a harsh ride! The sidewalk was pretty smooth, but still a lot of vibration. And I could feel every little crack and bump. I was really disappointed in it after all the rave reviews on the nycewheels site.
After reading your comparison of the two, I decided to take the leap and order a KickPed from NY. I instantly loved it. Much more secure ride. The spring on the handlebar tube makes a little bit of noise and I solved most of that with a piece of elastic velcro that keeps it from bouncing around as much.
Thanks!
LKB
LKB, can you post a link to a photo of this ‘elastic velcro’ in-situ as my tube does make noise as well.
I wonder if there is any modification or customisation possible to reduce the play in the KickPed handlebar tube?
I get a little bit of to and fro from it.
Jeff, I’ve done a lot of soul-searching over the use of front brakes on kick scooters and have come to the conclusion that it is better to have one (and double check maintenance on it from time to time) than to not have one. Given the extra stability of wider wheels on the Ped-style kick scooters, a plus would be to allow customers the chance to remove a front brake, rather than not give them the chance in the first place.
Why? If the only braking system is a back brake and you need to step or jump off, it is very difficult to impossible to do so if you are stepping hard onto that back brake. Now I live next to a hill that is about a vertical drop. It can’t be scooted up, but with care, it can be scooted down. Front and back brakes control the speed in this situation (as well as down minor hills) (BRW, I do not fly yahoo-style down any hills, but I digress). Keep in mind that stepping or jumping off, letting the scooter travel on its own, is an easier option in an emergency than hanging on for dear life as though the scooter will somehow protect you while pressing on the back brake. Having two brakes to use as needed provide more options in that type of emergency.
Also, I find that when scooting on kick scooters that do not have brakes (KickPed, Kickboard USA Black/White, and the Razor A5), I tend to drag a kicking leg from time to time to help control speed. This becomes tiring, no matter how light-weight or nimble the scooter. Also consider all the fuddling around that is required to kick, press foot on back brake, then kick again when you love to reverse legs every few kicks, as do I. I can ride my KickPed without a brake, as I did for two years, but love it more now that I’ve installed one (a part inexpensively available from goped.com).
While the front brake on any bike-type vehicle can grab, better to learn how to properly use the brake, than have none. It is not a requirement that a rider keeps his or her hand on the brake. On the other hand (a pun) (oy!), when the brake is there, it can be used.
I agree 100% with what you have to say about safety. A pebble on an otherwise clean road can destabilize a Xootr, and don’t think about riding through fall leaves that constantly collect on sidewalks unless you have an urgent need for a concussion.
The bottom line is that to date, there is no kick scooter manufacturer that addresses all issues related to safety and comfort for a wide-range of people (short, medium, tall, with varying shoe sizes) as there is in the bike world. . . . but I’ll keep on riding what I have because riding kick scooters is far far better than not (says she who, over the years, has tripped and fallen when walking, yet remains fearless).
I agree Karen. When a steep downhill section starts to induce panic, the front brake is suddenly an important safety feature on a Kick-Ped. But NYCeWheels are also almost always right when they say that the back brake is enough. The hard part is having faith in that statement when you find the speed increasing alarmingly when you want it to decrease. It seems that their main objective was making the KickPed a tough New York City maintenance-free device, and in their opinion that required the omission of the Know-Ped front brake.
Wow! thank you for taking the time to write this review. I couldn’t make up my mind which one to buy, but decided to go for Kickped. Can’t wait to bring it with me in my next travels.
Thank you!
I have been researching for alternative to inline skate polyurethane wheeled scooters for some time now. I have to say that the Go-ped is already one of the best and safest kick scooter that I have researched to date. Offering low vibration and safety on cracks, potholes, and other common road debris.
If asked my opinion. If you are about 5’10 in height (6 feet max), I will rather go with the Know-ped rather than the kickped. Due to the following reasons.
a. know-ped is more cost effective
b. know-ped has a larger deck that can let you scoot with your foot side by side.
c. you can always trim the know-ped deck to your needs.
d. know-ped comes with front brakes, and can be removed. My suggestion is to keep it, and when maintenance is starting to be a concern, then remove it (now it becomes a kickped with a wider deck)
My only complaint with kickped/know-ped is that it is not as compact as competition when folded.
Assuming I will be forced to buy a polyurethane wheeled scooter instead of the knowped for aesthetic reasons. My choices will be the
a. Oxelo Town 7 this is a 200mm polyurethane scooter with spring shocks in the front and rear wheel. However this is not available in Amazon US. But there is a replica of it called the Cobra Scooter with shocks.
b. xootr Roma or Venus, the deck is narrow (like the kickped)
If you like to get more information on kickscooters there are a lot of good reference websites.
I find this site the most informative
http://www.letskickscoot.com
Happy scooting, I am still looking for the perfect scooter for me.
I am almost settled with a know-ped (to be customized to my liking), or the Oxelo 7 (or replica).
Heeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeey Jeffrey! 🙂 Because of your very well written comparison, I ordered a KickPed today! Thank you to infinity and beyond!!
Great review. I would buy the know ped or the kickped, but there is one thing that i need to know. Can i travel with them in a 30 or 31inchs regular suitecase? I know the Xootr Mg fits on a 30′ suitcase.
You would need a bigger suitcase, but why would you put it in a suitcase? Why would you put a Xootr in a suitcase despite the manufacturer saying it would fit in one? It is not a pair of pants and three shirts. You do not put a baby carriage in a suitcase. Just get a large enough duffle bag or simply roll it in cardboard. After all, you cannot ride it in the aircraft cabin.
I made a mistake, the xootr only fits on a 32′ suitcase, i think for a suitcase this large the kickped should fit too. A duffle bag or a hiking backpac will do the trick. I dont think you can board with a scooter in the airplane.
What other heady duty models would you recommend for a tall (1.91m) person?
Thanks,
///zetty
Zetty,
Look at letskickscoot.com for discussion forum on small scooters (and other types).
Good day sir,
I would just like to ask if you can fold and carry the 38 inches kickped scooter on your shoulder like the taller 42 inches model?
thank you so much for your time.
@rye,
I have not tried it with the lower KickPed but I have had three Know-Peds with the lower bars. You can do it but it is more comfortable to hold in the hands, or to use a large duffle shoulder bag.
Another excellent option would be the Xooter Venus with a sculpted narrow board that makes kicking much more efficient.
The best thing would be for individuals to actually try the scooters mentioned here as what might be best for one person might not be the best choice for someone else.
Changes to the KickPed as of November 2013……
Also note the new changes to the Kiickped mentioned by Peter of NYC Wheels…See below..
How do you make your most popular product even better? It’s usually by tweaking something so obvious and basic that you normally wouldn’t think of it. That’s just what happened with our well know and loved KickPed scooter. We’ve turned the handlebar hinge 90 degrees and that, believe it or not, makes a world of difference!
Up until a few weeks ago our KickPeds had been shipping with the handlebar off the scooter which required assembly. This was to save our customers shipping expenses and keep the box smaller. But it was just plain annoying to have to install that handlebar. Everyone loves the “out of the box ready to go” idea and so we got to thinking how to tackle this problem.
The solution came to Bert out of the blue and I was a little resistant at first. How could such a small change make such a big difference? And yet it does.
It’s folds up flatter than ever, making travel and storage easier than ever. Just rotate the handlebar 90 degrees prior to folding it – simple! Order your KickPed today and get this improved design of the best adult kick scooter ever.
I’d also recommend trying out the Venus Xootr as it has a beautifully sculpted narrow deck that provides for a very efficient kicking movement.
What is best for one person might not be the best choice for another.